Coronavirus: Spain becomes third country with more infections than China

Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

With only a population of 47 million to China’s 1.4 billion, Spain’s tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8 per cent from the previous day.

Spain also saw 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the virus to 7,300. The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 34,000, and a top scientist suggested US fatalities may reach 200,000.

The health systems in Italy and Spain have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many ill patients at once.

The two European nations have more than half the world’s 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.

At least six of Spain’s 17 regions were at their limit of ICU beds and three more were close to it, authorities said on Monday. Crews of workers were frantically building more field hospitals.

Despite the declining infection rate, Spanish health official Dr Maria Jose Sierra said there was no end to the stay-at-home restrictions yet in sight.

“Reducing the pressure on the ICUs will be important for considering de-escalation measures,” said Dr Sierra, who took over on Monday as the health emergency centre’s spokesperson after its director tested positive.

Nearly 15 per cent of all those infected in Spain, almost 13,000 people, are health care workers.

Rest of Europe

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 57,298 and 455 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

Cases rose by 4,751 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 66, the statistics showed.

The highest number of cases, 13,989, are in the southern state of Bavaria, where the disease first appeared in Germany.

Austria will require shoppers to wear basic face masks in supermarkets in a bid to slow the still too-rapid spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

Austria has closed schools, restaurants, bars, cultural venues and other gathering places, including non-essential shops. People have been told to stay at home and work from there if possible. The country has reported 108 deaths and more than 9,000 cases so far.

Moscow went on its own lockdown on Monday as all of Russia braced for sweeping nationwide restrictions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has asked all citizens to stay at home, and Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin began enforcing a strict lockdown for all city residents except those working in essential sectors.

“The extremely negative turn of events we are seeing in the largest European and US cities causes extreme concern about the life and health of our citizens,” Mr Sobyanin said.

He said an electronic monitoring system will be used to control residents’ compliance with the lockdown and warned “we will steadily tighten the necessary controls”.

Moscow, a city of 13 million, accounts for more than 1,000 of Russia’s 1,836 coronavirus cases.

In a situation unimaginable only a month ago, Italian officials were cheered when they reported only 756 deaths in one day on Sunday

Officials expressed cautious optimism that the drastic measures they have taken to keep people apart are having an impact.

Italy has reported 97,689 infections and 10,779 deaths so far, but on Sunday said the number of positive cases in the last day increased just 5.4 per cent, and the number of deaths has shifted down about 10 per cent a day since Friday.

“These are big changes that reflect the fact the health system is responding and of the impact of the measures that have been put in place,” said Dr Luca Richeldi, a lung specialist, told reporters.

“We are saving lives by staying at home, by maintaining social distance, by travelling less and by closing schools.”

United States

A top scientist has suggested US deaths may reach 200,000, while US president Donald Trump abandoned his ambition to return American life to normal by Easter.

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, said that while the figure was still a “moving target”, there could be between “100,000 and 200,000” deaths.

Late last night, Mr Trump extended federal guidelines on the coronavirus to the end of April, following the warning.

US president Donald Trump listens as Dr Anthony Fauci speaks during a coronavirus press briefing. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP

It came after Mr Trump had touted high television ratings the White House coronavirus briefings have attracted. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Mr Trump quoted a New York Times article highlighting the high viewership numbers.

“Because the ‘Ratings’ of my News Conferences etc. are so high… the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY,” he tweeted.

Asia

A spike in Tokyo’s coronavirus cases following the postponement of the Olympics has raised questions as to whether Japan purposely understated the extent of the outbreak in the hope the Games would run as scheduled.

With the Olympics now off, many are voicing suspicion that the numbers are rising because Japan suddenly has no reason to hide them.

“In order to make an impression that the city was taking control of the coronavirus, Tokyo avoided making strict requests and made the number of patients look smaller,” former Japanese prime minister Yukio Hatoyama said in a tweet.

“The coronavirus has spread while they waited. (For Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike) it was Olympics first, not Tokyo’s residents.”

Experts have found a rise of untraceable cases mushrooming in Tokyo, Osaka and other urban areas — signs of an explosive increase in infections.

The prime minister Shinzo Abe said a state of emergency is not needed just yet, but that Japan could at any time face a situation as bad as in the United States or Europe.

Visitors view and take photos of cherry blossoms in unseasonably snowfall in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA

On Saturday, Tokyo reported 63 new cases, another single-day record.

From February 18th to March 27th, Japan tested about 50,000 people, a daily average of 1,270. South Korea, by contrast, had tested about 250,000 people by mid-March.

“I’m aware that some people suspect Japan is hiding the numbers, but I believe that’s not true,” the prime minister said. “If there is a cover-up, it will show up in the number of deaths.”

As of Sunday, Japan had 2,578 confirmed cases, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 64 deaths, according to the health ministry.

It has been announced that the Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games. Tokyo organisers said the opening ceremony will take place on July 23th 2021. The rescheduled closing ceremony will take place on August 8th, 2021.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 2,757 with 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 41,495.

“In the past 24 hours we had 117 new deaths and 3,186 new confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus,” Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on Iranians to stay at home.

Mainland China reported a drop in new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, as Beijing seeks to stamp out the risk of a second wave of infections by shutting its borders to foreign travellers and cutting international flights.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 31 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday, including one locally transmitted infection, dropping from 45 cases a day earlier. Four new deaths were reported, taking the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the mainland to 3,304, from 81,470 infections.

The number of new infections has fallen sharply in the mainland from the peak in February.

The government is now exhorting businesses and factories to reopen for business as it rolls out various fiscal and monetary stimulus to drive a recovery from what many now expect to be an outright economic contraction in January-March.

Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged in late 2019, reported no new cases for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. Beijing remains worried about the risk of a second wave of the epidemic triggered by cases involving travellers coming to China who were infected overseas.

Australia

Paramedics evacuated three crew members from a cruise ship that has become Australia’s largest source of the new coronavirus. New South Wales state chief health officer Kerry Chant said on Monday that the three patients are not Australian citizens and were taken from the Ruby Princess to a Sydney hospital with the help of water police.

Authorities have been criticised for allowing 2,700 passengers and crew to disembark when the ship docked in Sydney on March 19 despite Covid-19 test results remaining unknown. More than 300 people have contracted the virus from the ship, including two women, aged 77 and 75, who died. More than 1,100 crew remain on board in quarantine. – AP/Reuters