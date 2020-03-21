Church services

Week beginnning Saturday, March 21st, 2020

 

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland Due to current concerns over the Covid19 virus Saint Patrick's Cathedral is closed to the public. Services are accessible on live stream only. Please join us in worship online: https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream/ THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT 9.15 EUCHARIST 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Da Monte: Missa Si ambulavero, Psalm 127: vv1-4, Palestrina: Sicut Cervus, Preacher: The Revd. D.W.T. Crooks, M.A, B.D., Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Rose, Macpherson in E, Psalm: 108, Biebl: Ave Maria, Howells: Rhapsody No. 1 in Db CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer)

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Celebration -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount With great regret we have decided to suspend public worship at St. John’s. We will review this decision in time for Palm Sunday. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer and Holy Baptism. *Sunday Club. 7.00 p.m., A Service of Healing and Wholeness.

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. All Welcome. For further details www.dlmc.org

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.