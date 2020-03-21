Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland Due to current concerns over the Covid19 virus Saint Patrick's Cathedral is closed to the public. Services are accessible on live stream only. Please join us in worship online: https://www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship/video-stream/ THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT 9.15 EUCHARIST 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Da Monte: Missa Si ambulavero, Psalm 127: vv1-4, Palestrina: Sicut Cervus, Preacher: The Revd. D.W.T. Crooks, M.A, B.D., Prebendary of Howth. 15.15 EVENSONG sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Responses: Rose, Macpherson in E, Psalm: 108, Biebl: Ave Maria, Howells: Rhapsody No. 1 in Db CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 on Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Kilmuckridge 10.15am (Holy Communion) Clonevan 11.30am (Morning Prayer)

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Holy Communion - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- All-Age Celebration -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Morning Prayer. 19.00 hrs. Holy Communion.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount With great regret we have decided to suspend public worship at St. John’s. We will review this decision in time for Palm Sunday. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer and Holy Baptism. *Sunday Club. 7.00 p.m., A Service of Healing and Wholeness.

METHODIST

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. All Welcome. For further details www.dlmc.org