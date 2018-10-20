Church services

CATHEDRALS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: LEINSTER Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday pwrochfordgmail.com MUNSTER Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tues each month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month. ULSTER Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am

Armagh -St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Armagh -St Patrick’s Church of Ireland --Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). Opening times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. You will be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City -Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (St Anne’s) Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. The cathedral is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City --Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3:30pm. Weekday services at 10am (morning prayer) 12 midday (Peace Prayers) and 12:45pm (Eucharist). On Monday and Friday at 5pm, there is a Said Evening Prayer. During term time, Compline begins at 6pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and Choral Evensong at 6pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sung service times may vary, especially out of cathedral choir terms. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information and for visiting times. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick -Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. Down Cathedral is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information

Enniskillen -St Macartin’s Cathedral --Services are at 9am (Holy Communion) 11am (Holy Communion on first and third Sundays, Morning Prayer on second and fifth Sundays, and Morning Prayer/Family Service on fourth Sundays). Evening service at 7pm (Evening Prayer on first, second third Sundays and Holy Communion on fourth Sundays and a Celebration of Wholeness and Healing on fifth Sundays). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. Visitors are welcome outside of service times, and admission is free -you will be most welcome. The Very Rev. Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Ferns, Co Wexford (St Edan’s Cathedral) Services are at 10am each Sunday and Wednesday morning. On the third Sunday of each month we begin at 10:30am (Family Eucharist). The cathedral is open daily to visitors and you will be most welcome. The Very Revd Leslie Forrest; Rector and Dean. Tel: 053 9366 124

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE TWENTY-FIRST SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST WITH CONFIRMATION sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Ives: Missa Brevis, Psalm 34, Ives: O sacrum convivium, Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.StA. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun Visitor. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir (Boys and Mens voices) Responses: Shephard, Stanford in Bb, Psalm: 105, Hewson: Let us now praise famous men, Preacher: The Most Revd M.G.StA. Jackson, M.A., Ph.D., D Phil. Prebendary of Cualaun Visitor. 18.30 ORGAN RECITAL George Hewson Memorial Recital David Goode, Eton College, UK. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Cathedral will be closed for graduation ceremonies on Saturday 20 October. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork City -Sunday Services are at 8am (Said Eucharist), 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 10am (Morning Prayer) and 12 noon (The Eucharist). Evening Prayer is at 5:15pm from Tuesday to Thursday and on Friday there is a Coral Evensong at 6:15pm. The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 9:30am to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday and outside of service times on Sundays. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11am and 7:15pm. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin Eucharistic Service is at 9am and 10am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer) Kiltennel 7.30pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 21st October 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2.

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 9am - Holy Communion Service 2. 1030am - Holy Communion Service 2. On Thursday 25th - Holy Communion 1 at 11.30am.

Clontarf (St John the Baptist) Dublin 3 Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. All are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Revd Lesley Robinson Coolock, St John the Evangelist Sunday Service is at 11:30am

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. Preacher-Mr Richard Dring. 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. Every Wednesday at 1030am Holy Communion St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Enniscorthy (St Marys Church) 11:30am with Holy Communion. Rector: Rev. Nicola Halford

Finglas (St Canice) Trinity 21: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Trinity 21: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s) Co Meath Sunday 21st October (Trinity 21) 10 30 am Family Service Holy Communion

Rathmichael Parish 08.30 hrs. Holy Communion. 11.00 hrs. Holy Communion. 19.00 hrs. Compline.

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sunday: Sandford 11am Youth Organisation Service (Joint). St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion. Wednesday: Sandford 10.30am Holy Communion.

Santry (St Pappan) Trinity 21: 10.00 Eucharist

St Columba’s College 10.00 am, Holy Communion. Preacher: The Chaplain.

St John the Evangelist, Dublin Sunday Service is at 11:30am and all are welcome. Church is located at Coolock, between Oscar Traynor Road and Malahide Road; next to the Odeon Cinema. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 21st October - 21st Sunday after Trinity: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 24th October: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Marys, Killarney (Church of the Sloes) 11am (Family Service on 1st Sunday, and Parish Communion on all other Sundays). All are Welcome. Visit: http://churchofthesloes.ie/

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Service of the Word. Wednesday 10.30 am Holy Communion.

Whitechurch Parish 8.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Holy Communion. * Sunday Club. 7.00 p.m., Service of Healing and Wholeness.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the junction of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Presbyterian Church meets at 10am, with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about 1/2 mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge.Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Bray (St Andrew’s) 10am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church)

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Rathgar Rev. Purvis Campbell. Sundays at 9:30am (Sacrament of Holy Communion) and 11am (Morning Worship). Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Christ Church, Sandymount United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. Ballyhobridge and Clones at 10am and 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month. Stonebridge at 11am on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Newbliss at 12:15pm each and every Sunday. There is a United Family Service on the 5th Sunday of appropriate months -held in rotation -in either the Ballyhobridge, Clones or Stonebridge. For further information, visit our website: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy and Mullingar 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Cork -Aghada and Trinity churches ...10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton) and 11:45am at Little William Street, Cork City (off York Street). All are welcome. Rev Richie Cronin. Visit our websites: Facebook.com/AghadaPresbyterian and www.presbyteriancork.com

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donegal Town 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com or Tel: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dundalk, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh ...Sunday at 11am, East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy, Co Cork -Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Glennan and First Monaghan Glennan meets at 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan and Ballyalbany meets at 11:45am for tea and coffee followed by the service at 12 noon. Ballyalbany is located on the northern side of Monaghan Town. All are welcome. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/glennan.church or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Greystones, Co Wicklow 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide, Co Dublin Sunday 21st October. 10am in Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Creche facilities are available, as well as a programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after each service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Kilkenny City 11:30am -Tea and Coffee served from 10:45am. Rev Daniel Reyes Martin. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Killala, Ballina and Ballymote Rev Molly Deatherage. 10am (Killala Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo), 11:15am (Ballina Presbyterian Church, Co. Mayo) and 2pm (Ballymote Presbyterian Church, Co. Sligo). All welcome. Visit www.ballinapresbyterian.ie or Tel: 086 0330 196

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, visit; www.lpc.ie

May Street Presbyterian Church, Belfast -Service at 11am on Sundays. Tea and coffee is served before the service. The Thursday lunchtime services runs from 1.05pm to 1.30pm. The usual format includes prayer, a scripture reading, two items of praise and a short address. Rev Graeme Fowles (Convener). All welcome. For further details, visit: http://maystreetchurch.com/

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth. Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Monaghan, (First) 11:30am. Rev Alan Mitchell (Convenor). First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Dublin Street, Monaghan Town. All welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/firstmonpres/

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co Kildare Sundays at 11am Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Newcastle Presbyterian Church, Co Down Sundays at 11am and 7pm at 39 Main Street, Newcastle, Co. Down. Rev Andrew Boreland. All are welcome. Visit our website to find out more: www.newcastlepresbyterian.org

Portadown (First), Co Armagh ...Morning Worship at 11am and Evening Worship in the Main Hall at 6:30pm. Prayer meeting in Session Room at 5:45pm. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Sligo Presbyterian Church meets at 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. Rev David Clarke. CAFFE (Coffee And Fellowship For Everyone) afterwards in the church hall. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: sligopresbyterianchurch.ie or facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co Monaghan 10am. Rev. Alan Mitchell (Convenor). We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the petrol station) and we are located a further 100 metres on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches churches meet at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. Rev David Conkey. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

Christ Church, Sandymount United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clontarf, Dublin 3 11:30am. St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf. All Welcome. Contact Rev David Nixon, The Manse, Sutton (01) 832 9185

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service at 11am. All Welcome. for further details www.dlmc.org

Galway City -United Methodist and Presbyterian Church is located at Victoria Place; just off Eyre Square and next to the Victoria Hotel. We meet at 11:30am and all Welcome. For further details, visit our website: http://unitedchurchgalway.ie

Gorey 11.00am Morning Worship, Mr. Geoff Kemp

Sutton Methodist Church, Dublin 13 10am at Church Road, Sutton. Revd David Nixon. All Welcome.

United Presbyterian and Methodist, Limerick City 11:30am. Rev V Lynch. All welcome. We are located at 51 O Connell Street, Limerick City; and known locally as Christ Church.

BAPTIST

The Baptist Church in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org

EVANGELICAL

Calvary Church, County Mayo, meets in the Charlestown Community Enterprise Building for Sunday Service at 11am, and for Bible study at 8pm on Wednesdays. Pastor David Murphy. All Welcome. Visit: www.calvarychurchcharlestown.ie/