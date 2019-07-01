Ireland’s oldest person, Mary Coyne, dies aged 108

Ireland’s oldest person, Mary Coyne, died on Monday aged 108.

The centenarian was a resident of the Aras Mathair Phoil Community Nursing Unit in Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

She was a mother-of-two, a son Tom and daughter Pauline , as well as a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary, whose maiden name was Griffin, hailed from the townland of Rathbarna near Castlerea town.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger, some years ago.

The Roscommon native attributed her longevity to “taking life one day at a time”, when interviewed by a reporter on turning 100 .

She became the oldest person in Ireland following the death of Dubliner Elizabeth Dempsey last year.

She had received the centenarian medal from President Michael D. Higgins.

Her remains will repose at McDonagh Funeral Home, Castlerea on Tuesday evening prior to removal to St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea.

Burial in Castlerea cemetery on Wednesday will follow a funeral Mass at 11am.