Woman in 70s dies after being struck by truck in Co Monaghan

A pedestrian in her 70s has died after being struck by a truck in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on Thursday.

The incident happened on the main street at about noon. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

There were diversions as the scene was examined by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai have appealed to witnesses to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042-9690190.