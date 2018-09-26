New Dublin homes can be ‘delivered for €170,000’, Solidarity says

The Solidarity party and housing campaigners have responded to the challenge from Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy to bring forward alternative proposals for solving the housing crisis.

Solidarity said costed proposals and previous housing association experience demonstrated that shown new, three-bedroom homes could be delivered in Dublin for €170,000.

This compared with Mr Murphy’s plans for the Land Development Agency to deliver homes, which they said would be likely to offer similar homes for “over €300,000”.

Mr Murphy survived a confidence motion in the Dáil on Tuesday night and dismissed the initiative as “a political stunt”. He challenged his opponents to put forward their own proposals to address the crisis.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, a number of campaigners said alternative proposals were already published, costed and clear.

Fr Peter McVerry took issue with Mr Murphy’s plans for the Land Development Agency, saying it was “absurd” to hand over public land to developers in return “for 10, 20 or even 30 per cent social housing”.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said there were a number of examples where alternative proposals had been put forward. He cited proposals for Damestown in west Dublin, where a 50:50 ratio of social and affordable homes had been detailed; a scheme proposed for land at Belcamp Lane near Darndale; another at Kilcarberry near Tallaght and a development of 800 homes proposed on a site at Old Whitechurch Road in Cork, among others.

Questionable

Mr Barry said Mr Murphy’s definition of “affordable” was questionable as it would involve a discount on market rates, which would still return prices for new homes of “over €300,000”.

The alternative proposals were to cut costs by directly developing State-owned land and cutting out Vat on the projects. He claimed this would reduce the cost to “significantly” below €200,000.

As an example of further alternatives available to help solve the housing crisis Mr Barry instanced the O’Cualann housing project in Poppintree in Dublin, which he said “delivered three-bedroom homes for €170,000.”

Solidarity councillor Matt Waine said proposals for 1,135 social and affordable houses on council owned land at Damestown had resulted in Fingal County Council bringing forward its own scheme for the land.

However, he said in the 12 months since the Fingal plans had sat “on Mr Murphy’s desk” without funding approval. Mr Waine said this was because Mr Murphy had plans for the Land Development Agency “up his sleeve” and was intent on going ahead with the largest “privatisation” of land in the State’s history.

Vacant

Oisín Vince Coulter, a member of the campaign group Take Back the City, said a further alternative the Minister could consider was to acquire vacant properties by compulsory purchase order.

The fact that there were so many buildings vacant showed they were being hoarded by owners who were content to sit back and see their value rise, he said, adding that this was proof that “the open [HOUSING]market hasn’t worked”.

He also said there should be an end to evictions and rents should be capped.

Mr Barry appealed for a massive turnout for next Wednesday’s planned housing protest outside the Dáil, especially among the “half million young people” who were struggling with the crisis.

“The time has passed for just opposition on the floor of the Dáil . It is time for a social movement to challenge the housing-for-profit model,” he said.