Woman dies swimming off Antrim coast

A swimmer has died and another has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea off the Antrim coast.

The woman died in the incident off a beach at Ballycastle at around 8.30am.

It is understood she was part of a small group of swimmers who take part in early-morning sea swims in the area.

Another woman who got into difficulty has been taken to Causeway Hospital. It is understood she was being treated for the effects of hypothermia.

Police, fire and rescue service, ambulance crews and the air ambulance were all involved in the emergency response.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said an emergency call was received at 8.28am following reports of a number of swimmers in difficulty.

Two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team (HART) officer attended the scene.

Two crews from Ballycastle fire station attended. Police officers were also involved in the rescue operation.

PSNI inspector Mick Wood said: “Police received a report from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service shortly after 8.30am today for the concern for safety of two female swimmers at Ballycastle beach in the Cushendall Road area.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and the Coastguard.

“Tragically, one of the women passed away at the scene.

“The second female has been taken to hospital where she remains undergoing treatment.

“Our officers remain at the scene as we continue to deal with this tragic incident.”–PA