Winning ticket for €8.5m Lotto jackpot sold in Co Galway

There was one winning ticket in Saturday’s lotto jackpot, which was worth more than €8.5 million.

The National Lottery said the lucky ticket was sold Co Galway.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22, and 30, with the bonus number 24.

There were three Match 5 + Bonus winners, each receiving a cash prize worth 41,933.

It is the biggest National Lottery win of the year so far.

In January, a Dublin family syndicate collected a €38.9 million jackpot in the EuroMillions draw.