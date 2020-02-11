Winning €17m EuroMillions ticket sold in Ireland

One lucky person in Ireland is €17 million richer after scooping the jackpot in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning ticket in the latest EuroMillions draw was bought in the Republic.

It is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2020 and the 15th Irish win since the international lottery draw was introduced in 2004.

The winning numbers were: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and Lucky Star numbers 6 and 10.

A National Lottery spokesman described Tuesday night’s €17 million jackpot as “a mindblowing sum of money”.

The National Lottery has asked all players to check their tickets carefully to see if they are the lucky winner.

The company is advising the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01-8364444.

The National Lottery said it would release further details about where the winning ticket was sold in the coming days.

The biggest individual Irish winner of a EuroMillions jackpot to date was Limerick woman Dolores McNamara, who scooped more than €115 million in July 2005.

The most recent winners were a family syndicate from Naul, Co Dublin, who shared a € 175.4 million jackpot in February 2019.

Tuesday night’s jackpot of € 17 million is one of the smallest won by an Irish player. The previous EuroMillions jackpot of €130 million on Friday was won by a ticket holder in Spain.

There was also one winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 on Tuesday. Its winning numbers were 8, 19, 26, 34, and 49.