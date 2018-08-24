Three men charged after man (18) was stabbed in Belfast

Three men have been charged with attempted murder after the stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Belfast on Wednesday.

The three men, aged 21, 24 and 31, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where they will be charged with attempted murder along with a number of other offences.

Two men aged 35 and 47 have been released on bail pending further police enqiries.

The incident happened just off East Bridge Street, in the Laganbank Road area of Belfast, at about 11.45pm.

The 18-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to hospital for his injuries which are described as serious.