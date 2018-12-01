Stephen Marron funeral told he planned Christmas trip with children

A father-of-two who was killed in a two-car collision Castleblayney on Tuesday in has been described as man who was “so life-giving” at his funeral in the Co Monaghan town on Saturday.

Castleblayney came to a standstill as hundreds of people paid their respects to father-of-two Stephen Marron (47) from Drumillard, Castleblayney.

His wife Helen, their children, his parents and sisters led mourners to St Mary’s Church; which was filled to its 600 persons capacity.

At the start of requiem Mass, symbols representing Stephen’s life were brought to the top of the church.

His daughter Andrea (9) brought up two family photographs and his son Franco (6) brought up a plaque which was a Christmas present from them to be given to their Dad on Christmas Day.

Other symbols were a Castleblayney hurling jersey, a Blayney Rovers soccer jersey, a hurley and a sliotar.

Members of the two clubs formed a guard of honour outside the church. Chief con-celebrant and parish priest Canon Shane McCaughey said: “On Tuesday night last Stephen was surprised by death and the suddenness and sadness of his passing has caused much heart ache and grief for his family and this community.”

He said people had gathered to grieve “the loss of a husband, a parent, a son, a brother, an uncle, a colleague, and a friend, but also to give thanks for the life of Stephen Marron. Someone who was so important to our lives in so many different ways. Someone whose presence was so life-giving and now is dead.”

Describing Stephen the priest said, “It is difficult to list all the things he did for the parish. From selling tickets to delivering envelopes, no task was too awkward nor no challenge too great.” He had helped delivering hot meals to the poor and elderly, “and later started delivering from the chip shops in the evenings.” In relation to his involvement with the Church, Canon McCaughey said, “Stephen progressed to be a collector and then a Minister of the Word.

He was the first chairperson of the Parish Safeguarding Committee, and eventually to assistant sacristan.” He said Stephen had assisted him for the removal and funeral mass for a local woman, Mary Forde, who had died in a car accident and he said her months mind was being held yesterday/this evening.

“The only reason he was working on Tuesday night was because he had planned an outing with Helen and the children this weekend.” “In the community Stephen was the go-to-man for a myriad of things, and no-one who sought his help was ever refused.”

After the prayers of the faithful, Fr McCaughey also asked for prayers, “for all those involved in the incident on Tuesday night and their families.” Speaking to the media shortly before the Mass, he said Mr Marron’s his family were in a state of shock. He also said Mr Marron’s parents had also lost a daughter 25 years ago.

He said: ‘They have gone down this journey before; in November 25 years ago they followed the small coffin of an 11 year old girl to this church.”

He said: “I know the Toy Show was on last night on RTÉ and the children of the country were so much looking forward to that. I know Stephens’ son and daughter were so much part of that as well.”

“Stephen’s own children were preparing this weekend to go away for a little treat over to Galway…. Stephen had arranged for his wife and children to meet Santa Claus.”

“It is such a sad time, in the mouth of Christmas, for a family to be distraught and to be so hurting when the rest of our country rightly so is celebrating Christmas, the birth of Christ, the coming of Santa Claus and all those good things” he said.

Garda Michael Devlin, who was injured during Tuesday night’s incident, is still recovering. Members of his family attended Mr Marron’s funeral.

Flowers have been left at the street pole where Mr Marron lost his life.

A sign on the shutter of Lin’s take-away in the town said: “As a mark of respect to Stephen Marron, a valued employee of Lins take away we will not open until 5pm today and will not be operating delivery service. Rest in peace Stephen.”

Mr Marron was laid to rest in the cemetery beside St Mary’s church.