Rail services to suffer disruption over bank holiday weekend

There will be transport disruptions across rail services over the May bank holiday weekend, Irish Rail has warned.

Dart services will not be running to Malahide, with engineering work taking place between the north Co Dublin station and Clongriffin over Saturday and Sunday.

For northern commuter trains into Dublin, bus transfers will operate from Malahide. The northside line will be running as normal between the city centre and Howth.

On Sunday, train services between Dublin and Cork will run with a bus transfer from Dublin Heuston to Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The disruptions are to accommodate major Irish Rail track improvement works, mainly focusing on rail lines between Newbridge and Ballybrophy, Co Laois.

Waterford rail services will also be affected, with bus transfers between Newbridge and Sallins on Saturday and Sunday.

Dublin Bus has said bus routes will run without disruption, with a Sunday timetable in place on the bank holiday Monday.