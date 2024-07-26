Traders alliance opposed to Dublin traffic plan considers next move after green light

Restrictions on the quays, which will come into effect on August 25th, will allow motorists to continue to drive up the quays. Photograph: Barry Cronin

The Dublin City Traders Alliance has said it is considering its position following the decision of city council chief executive Richard Shakespeare to move ahead with traffic restrictions on Dublin’s Quays next month.

The alliance, which includes retailers Brown Thomas Arnotts, several car park owners and retail and restaurant groups, had asked for implementation of the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan to be delayed until next year.

As part of the plan, private traffic will not be permitted to drive east and west along the Liffey Quays on either side of O’Connell Bridge from 7am-7pm daily from August 25th.

Solicitor and developer Noel Smyth, who founded the alliance in 2015, earlier this year contacted several city businesses seeking contributions to fund legal, consultancy and public relations services concerning the plan.

Mr Smyth last week wrote to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan stating a “full” Environmental Impact Assessment was “legally required” to be carried out on the plan.

He also asked Mr Ryan to “instruct Dublin City Council and the National Transport Authority to implement the plan in a manner that complies with the public spending code”.

The council has said it is implementing measures on the quays using its powers under the Road Traffic Act.

It said a working group, chaired by Lord Mayor James Geoghegan and including business organisations, will now be established “to monitor the impact of changes included in the transport plan”.

In a statement, the alliance said the “formation of a working group after the plan has been implemented arguably undermines the efficacy of that group. We must now speak with all of our members and consider our position in the face of today’s decision.”

Chief executive of Retail Excellence Ireland Jean McCabe, a member of the alliance, said she welcomed the establishment of a monitoring group but such a group should have been formed before the decision was taken to implement the restrictions.

No one wanted the plan to be subject to a legal challenge, she said.

“Nobody wants to see that route pursued. We all want the same thing at the end of the day — a vibrant thriving city. It’s a pity DCC [Dublin City Council] didn’t allow the pause to make sure all the pieces were in place to make it a success.”

Business representative group Dublin Chamber said the implementation of the plan was “good news for Dublin”.

“We see the plan as another step towards our proposals for a more pedestrian-friendly city and supportive of the 15-minute city model. Without it, public transport services across the county of Dublin will be less effective, less frequent and have longer journey time,” said spokesman Stephen Browne.

Dublin Bus chief executive Billy Hann also welcomed Mr Shakespeare’s decision and said the company would be providing its “full support” to the monitoring group.

Diageo, which operates the Guinness Brewery at St James’s Gate, was unavailable for comment on Friday. However, difficulties were previously cited with the restrictions relating to the opening hours of Dublin Port and noise restrictions imposed by the council at the brewery.

The plan is supported by, all political parties on the council, environmental, health and commuter organisations, and more than 80 per cent of respondents to a consultation process.

The restrictions on the quays which will come into effect on August 25th will allow motorists to continue to drive up the quays and along Bachelors Walk, from where they must turn left on to O’Connell Street, instead of continuing straight on to Eden Quay.

On the south side, motorists will not be permitted to drive from Burgh Quay or Westmoreland Street to Aston Quay, but in a new concession will be able to reach Aston Quay from Fleet Street. Drivers will also be permitted to cross O’Connell Bridge to O’Connell Street and Eden Quay.