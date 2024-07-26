ESB to repaint Poolbeg chimneys from August

'The Poolbeg chimneys remain a well-known landmark for so many people and one of the most recognisable structures in Dublin.' Photograph: Tom Honan

ESB has announced the details for maintenance and repainting of the Poolbeg chimneys. The repainting of the chimneys’ white and red bands will begin in August and is set to continue until September. It will then be paused over winter before the repainting of the lower parts is continued in late spring 2025.

The chimneys are no longer in use but remain a part of ESB’s Poolbeg Energy Hub, which will deploy some of the latest technologies for renewable energy including batteries, green hydrogen and offshore wind, over the next decade.

ESB executive director Jim Dollard said: “We are delighted to announce our plans to repaint the Poolbeg chimneys, which were previously a part of the site’s oil power station. While they are no longer in use, the Poolbeg chimneys remain a well-known landmark for so many people and one of the most recognisable structures in Dublin. The Poolbeg peninsula where the chimneys are located is now home to our Poolbeg Energy Hub.”

The Poolbeg peninsula has been a key strategic site for the country’s energy supply since 1902. The site is set to play an important role in the delivery of ESB’s Net Zero by 2040 strategy as well as facilitating Ireland in meeting its emission reduction targets.