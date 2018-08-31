Motorcyclist killed in Waterford collisison

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Tramore Road near Waterford city shortly before 10pm on Thursday evening.

The motorcyclist was fatally injured when his motorcycle struck a barrier and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The scene will be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators on Friday morning and local traffic diversions are currently in place at the site of the crash.

Gardaí are appeal for witnesses to contact them at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.