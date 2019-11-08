Mother’s moving tribute to slain schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert

The mother of Brooklyn Colbert paid a heartbreaking tribute to her beloved “brown-eyed boy” at his funeral Mass in Limerick today.

The love letter, read out at St Saviour’s Church, on behalf of Brooklyn’s devastated mother Sonia Aylmer, characterised a boy blessed with the “softest little protective soul”.

Brooklyn’s body was found with multiple injuries at a house off the Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick, last Sunday.

As his family made preparations to shoulder the white coffin into church a man was appearing in court nearby charged with his murder.

St Saviour’s fell silent as Ms Aylmer’s words echoed around the packed church. “My beautiful brown-eyed boy, from the minute you were born you made my life complete. The happiest little child, from the minute you opened your eyes in the morning, you would smile. You were a little fighter.”

Ms Aylmer revealed how Brooklyn had battled back from the brink when he was just a baby: “When God tried to take you when you were nine months old, you pulled through. You were my, and your father’s, little miracle.

“You were always making me and everyone around you laugh. All of your friends adored you . . . You were my best friend . . . you looked after me just as I looked after you . . . you hadn’t a bad bone in your body, you were an angel living on earth.”

Ms Aylmer thanked Brooklyn’s local soccer and boxing club and praised his teachers and friends at the Bedford Row Family Project.

“Please watch over me and your father and give us the strength to live without you. I promise you I will make you proud . . . I will let you rest now, sleep tight my love. I love you with all my heart. I will see you soon and I will hold you in my arms forever,” her letter finished, to a burst of applause.

Emotional farewell

Brooklyn’s heartbroken father, Wayne Colbert, told mourners his son had been “stolen” from him, in an act of “pure evil”.

“You were your mam’s pride and joy, the apple of her eye. You were such a polite and well spoken, caring and loving child,” he said.

The talented soccer player who had played with Limerick FC, broke down several times, whispering, “this is hard, this is hard”.

“Brook I loved everyday we spent together . . . you made me the proudest father,” Mr Colbert told the congregation.

A letter penned by the boy’s grandmother Terry Colbert read: “Grandad and I are heartbroken to have lost such a special boy . . . until we meet again, Brook, you will always be my angel.”

Mourners wept alongside the boy’s family as his coffin was shouldered out of the church to a live operatic version of Liverpool FC soccer anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.