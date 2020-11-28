Man seriously injured in Co Wexford motorbike crash

Gardaí at New Ross are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a motorbike crash in Co Wexford.

Emergency services attended the scene on the R733 near New Ross shortly before midnight on Friday.

The motorbike driver sustained serious injuries when his vehicle left the road and struck a ditch.

He was treated at the scene and removed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is understood to be serious.

The road was currently closed and local diversions put in place. Garda forensic collision investigators were due to examine the crash site on Saturday morning.

Gardaí asked anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has camera footage (including dash cam) to contact New Ross Garda Station 051-426030 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.