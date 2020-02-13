Man dies following collision between car and truck in Co Sligo

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving a car and a truck in Co Sligo.

The crash happened at about noon on the N4 road between Castlebaldwin and Collooney.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the driver and only occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

The scene of the crash site was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions will be in place until further notice.

Gardaí in Ballymote are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone with information to contact Ballymote Garda station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.