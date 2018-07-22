Male motorcyclist killed in Wicklow crash

A man in his 30s has died after his motorbike and a 4x4 vehicle crashed in Co Wicklow on Sunday.

The collision happened on the R755 at Laragh at about 12.30pm, a Garda spokesman said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Gardaí at Roundwood are investigating.

The stretch of road where the crash occurred was closed on Sunday to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact Wicklow Garda station, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.