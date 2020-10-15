Landmarks to turn pink or blue for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month

A number of events to mark Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month are taking place across the country on Thursday.

Monuments, landmarks and buildings will be lit in pink and blue this evening to support those who have lost a baby. Households have also been asked to light a candle in their windows at 7pm.

Féileacáin, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland, said by participating in the global ‘Wave of Light’ event this evening, will encourage conversations about the loss of a baby and the impact it has on people affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death.

Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) held its annual Service of Remembrance online on Thursday morning.

Reverend Dr Daniel Nuzum, healthcare chaplain and chairperson of CUMH Bereavement Committee, said while things are currently different due to Covid-19, “grief continues”.

“Ordinarily we would be gathering together at the Sacred Heart Church here in Cork but like most activities in these strange days of Covid-19, we have to do things differently this year,” he said.

A candle of remembrance was lit during the service while a moment of silence was also held, along with music and prayers.

An online Book of Remembrance has been opened by Belfast City Council while City Hall will light up in pink and blue tonight.