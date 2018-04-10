Director’s cut of famous 1996 Irish tourism ad released online

The director’s cut of the first ever TV advertisement used to market the entire island of Ireland to tourists has been re-released online.

The video, which was first released in 1996, features the single Dreams by the Cranberries with Dolores O’Riordan’s distinctive vocals used as a backdrop to sweeping shots of iconic Irish landmarks include the Giant’s Causeway, the Skellig islands and the Cliffs of Moher.

The film shoot took place over 22 days and was directed by Sharon Maguire who went on to become famous as the director of the 2001 blockbuster Bridget Jones’ Diary.

Tourism Ireland announced on Tuesday that it had re-released the four-minute long director’s cut of the ad to mark both the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the 25th anniversary of the Cranberries debut album Everybody Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We.

The advertisement was released across TV screens internationally in 1996, just two years ahead of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons said the online release of the extended version of the ad was also a tribute to Dolores O’Riordan; “this incredible artist whose music brought images of her native Ireland so vividly to life for people everywhere around the world.”