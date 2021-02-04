Coronavirus: 10 more deaths, 412 new cases reported in North

Ten more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the North’s Department of Health on Thursday.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the Department to 1,899.

A total of 412 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

In the North’s hospitals, 671 people with coronavirus are receiving treatment, with 68 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, students in the North are to receive a one-off £500 payment in recognition of the disruption they have suffered as a result of the pandemic.

The North’s Minister for the Economy, Diane Dodds, said every student from the UK or EU who is currently enrolled on a full-time higher education course in the North would be given the payment.

She said students would receive the money by the end of March.