€7 million online Lotto player to claim prize

The online player who won €7.1 million in this week’s Lotto Jackpot has contacted the National Lottery to collect the winnings.

The online prizewinner will join another lucky Lotto player who nabbed a winning Daily Million ticket this week. The Quick Pick ticket was bought at A & J Ormsby on the North Circular Road, a shop which previously sold a winning lotto ticket 15 years ago. The 2003 winner walked away with IR£1.5 million.

Shop owner John Ormsby said staff and customers were “over the moon” at the news.

“Our shop opened 30 years ago and we have been selling Lotto tickets from the start,” he said. “Our customers are very much locals. There is lots of speculation as to who the winner might be but we hope it is one of our regulars. We have four full-time and four part-time staff and we are all enjoying the excitement this has created.”

A spokeswoman for the National Lottery said both winners had contacted the office to claim their winnings but could not confirm where in Ireland the online player was based.

“I can confirm it was an Irish play,” she said, adding that an automatic email had been sent to the ticket owner which said they had a prize to collect.

There are two Daily Million draws every day, seven days a week. This is the first Daily Million winner of 2018.