Coronavirus: Twelve die in Northern Ireland in record increase

Twelve people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, according to the North’s Public Health Agency (PHA).

The figure represents the largest daily increase in fatalities in the North since the coronavirus outbreak began, and brings the total number of deaths there to 48.

The PHA also reported an additional 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 904.

More than 7,500 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the novel coronavirus that is known as Covid-19.

The PHA said that of the 48 deaths, data was available in 47 of those cases.

In those 47 cases, the median age of those who died was 79 years old. Twenty-five of those who died were women and 22 were men.

Belfast currently has the greatest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 272, followed by the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, where there is 109 cases.