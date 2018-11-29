Cancer now the biggest killer of Irish people, ahead of heart disease

Cancer has overtaken heart disease as the most common cause of death in Ireland as the population ages, a new report shows.

Invasive cancers and related tumours cause an average of about 8,875 deaths a year, according to the annual report of the National Cancer Registry, putting it just ahead of circulatory system diseases.

Some 33,460 cancers - or 22,640, when generally non-fatal non-melanoma skin cancers are excluded - were diagnosed annually between 2016 and 2018.

The total number of cancers diagnosed have increased by 85 per cent since the mid-1990s, due to population growth and ageing.

The report says cases could double between 2015 and 2045 if historical rates continue to apply, though the increase could be held to 50 per cent if more recent trends, including declines in the incidence of some cancers, continue.

More people than ever are living with or after cancer as survival rates have improved over the past 20 years. A total of 173,000 cancer survivors - 3.7 per cent of the population - are estimated to be alive at the end of 2016, according to the report.

Wake-up call

The Irish Cancer Society described the projection for future incidence of the disease as a “wake-up call” that required immediate action by Government and individual citizens.

“While these projections are stark, they need not become a reality” said Irish Cancer Society chief executive Averil Power. “By improving our lifestyles and availing of free screening each of us can dramatically reduce our risk of getting cancer.

“Four in 10 cancers are preventable. We can all reduce our risk of getting cancer by eating healthily, exercising and limiting our alcohol intake. Smokers can quit with the support of services such as the Irish Cancer Society’s ‘We Can Quit’ programme. The HPV vaccine also gives us an incredible opportunity to virtually eliminate cervical cancer.

The Government should ensure the cancer prevention recommendations in the National Cancer Strategy are fully implemented, she added.