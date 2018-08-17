Heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday as Storm Ernesto hits Ireland

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit most of the country on Saturday as the tail end of Storm Ernesto reaches Ireland.

The sub-tropical storm hit the southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada late on Wednesday, with maximum sustained winds of 65km/h, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

Storm Ernesto is currently somewhere above the mid-Atlantic and forecast to hit the west coast of Ireland from 8pm on Saturday, according to NHC updates.

Forecasting service AccuWeather said as the storm unravels in the Atlantic it could combine with a non-tropical storm before reaching Ireland and Britain, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.

Friday is set to be cloudy and breezy with rain becoming widespread during the morning. The rain will die out in most places in the afternoon and evening leading to good dry periods.

However, the wet weather will continue in parts of Ulster and Connacht. Temperatures on Friday will range between 16 and 20 degrees.

Met Éireann said it expected Saturday to be humid and close with generally dry and warm weather in many areas with sunny spells in the south and east and temperatures ranging between 20 and 25 degrees over much of Munster and Leinster. Top temperatures in the north and northwest will range between 16 and 19 degrees.

Rain is forecast in some parts of the north and northwest during the afternoon and will become heavier into the evening as the remnants of Storm Ernesto hit the Atlantic Seaboard. The storm will also bring fresh, strong winds along western coasts with temperatures dropping to between 14 and 17 degrees overnight.

The good news is the rain will clear on Sunday to bring dry and bright conditions for Galway and Limerick supporters as they descend upon Croke Park for the All-Ireland senior hurling final.

It will be a damp, wet start on Sunday with mist and low cloud for a time in the morning. However, the dull, well conditions are forecast to clear bringing dry and bright weather through the afternoon with some light showers in places. It will be a humid and warm day with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.

The warm, humid weather is expected to continue into next week with temperatures in the high teens and low twenties on Monday and Tuesday.

There will be cloud in many areas with scattered outbreaks of rain and showers at times but also good dry periods with sunny spells. Tuesday will bring heavier rain to western parts of the country.

Despite recent rainfall, Irish Water has said it would take sustained rainfall over many weeks and even months to fully replenish raw water levels in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources and treated drinking water levels in storage reservoirs.

As a result Irish Water has asked customers to continue to try and conserve water by taking a short shower instead of bath, turning off taps and fixing leaks.

The nationwide hosepipe ban, introduced earlier this summer, remains in place.