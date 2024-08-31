Man charged over Cork hit-and-run and other offences appears in court

Many law graduates will never see the inside of a courtroom, and barristers and solicitors are not, in general, as rich as people often think.

A 23-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged in connection with a number of serious incidents which occurred on the northside of the city earlier this month.

Jamie Russell of Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny, Cork city, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, dangerous driving causing injury and driving without insurance or a drivers licence. He also faces charges of theft and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle, hit-and-run and criminal damage. All of the alleged offences occurred on August 23rd last.

Det Garda Mick Dolan told Judge John King that at 10.41pm on Friday at Gurranabraher Garda station he charged Mr Russell with 10 offences. He said that the defendant made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited in the case. Inspector Dave Noonan said that there was no objection to bail in the case. However, no application was made for bail at this juncture.

Barrister Mahon Corkery made an application for legal aid for his client. It was granted as Mr Russell receives social welfare. The judge remanded Mr Russell in custody to appear before Cork District Court again on September 6th next by video link.

No outline of the facts of the case were given on Saturday.