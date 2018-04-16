RTÉ and Nicky Kehoe to pay own costs after defamation case

The High Court has made no order as to the legal costs in Sinn Féin political manager Nicky Kehoe’s defamation case against RTÉ in which he was awarded €3,500.

The order means both sides pay their own costs.

Mr Kehoe, a former IRA member, was last month awarded €3,500 against RTÉ over a Saturday with Clare Byrne radio broadcast in October 2015, following a hearing lasting seven days.

A High Court jury made an overall award of €10,000 for the defamatory comment made by former TD Joe Costello on the show in which Mr Costello alleged a former IRA chief of staff was directing Sinn Féin members of Dublin City Council how to vote.

The jury found the national broadcaster was 35 per cent liable for the defamation while Mr Costello was 65 per cent at fault. However, as Mr Kehoe did not sue Mr Costello, there was no judgment against him.

The jury found the broadcast was defamatory because it meant he was not a fit person to be involved in the democratic process. On Monday, Mr Justice Bernard Barton was told the parties were seeking no order as to costs.