Fire damages KBC bank building in Dublin city centre

Gardai are investigating a fire at the KBC bank building in Dublin’s city centre on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at around 11.25pm at the premises on Sandwith Street. Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished the fire in the lobby of the building.

Gardai said windows were also damaged and they are investigating “an incident of criminal damage”.

Gardaí have cordoned off the front entrance of KBC Bank on Sandwith street following an incident of criminal damage by fire last night.



Gardaí have cordoned off the front entrance of KBC Bank on Sandwith street following an incident of criminal damage by fire last night.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

The Belgian-owned bank has been at the centre of controversy over the recent eviction of a farming family in Co Roscommon. The eviction by private security operators resulted in an attack on the house, the burning of vehicles and the killing of a dog.

A number of investigations are under way into both the attack and the eviction itself, which was carried out by a group of men believed to be from Northern Ireland.

The incidents earlier also this week sparked the occupation of the bank’s offices on Dame Street in Dublin.