Causal link between vaccine and narcolepsy not made by study, court told

The claim being taken by a young woman who alleges she developed narcolepsy after being administered a swine flu vaccine is based on a “multiplicity of misplaced contentions”, counsel for the product’s manufacturer has said.

In an opening address on behalf of pharmaceutical group Glaxosmithkline (GSK), Douglas Clarke SC said ten years of study had not produced a causal link between the vaccine his client made and the condition of narcolepsy.

Aoife Bennett (26), of Naas, Co Kildare, claims she developed narcolepsy and cataplexy disorder as a result of being given the Pandemrix vaccine in school in December 2009. The vaccine was administered as part of a nationwide campaign in the context of global pandemic scare. Ms Bennett was 16 at the time and the condition she developed is a life-long one.

The case opened on Tuesday of last week and is expected to take up to ten weeks. Counsel for the plaintiff, Dermot Gleeson SC, has made a lengthy opening address and lawyers representing the defendants are now addressing the court.

Ms Bennett is suing the Minister for Health, the HSE, GSK Biologicals SA, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority, which has responsibility for the licencing of medicines.

At the outset of his address, Mr Clarke sympathised with Ms Bennett and said nothing he would say should be taken as a criticism of her.

The allegations being made against his client were very serious and included the claim that GSK had produced a defective product and then supplied it while “suppressing the truth” and engaging in a “constitutional conspiracy”.

Making such claims against anybody was serious but it was particularly grave to make such a claim against one of the world’s largest producers of vaccines, products that were involved in saving lives around the world, including the lives of children.

Pandemrix was designed, manufactured and supplied in “emergency circumstances”, that being the first flu pandemic of the twenty-first century, where each of the three pandemics of the twentieth century had caused millions of deaths.

When, after the product began to be administered, reports began to come in of a possible link with narcolepsy, GSK began to study the matter and the studies continue to this day. GSK “takes the safety of the individuals and families that take its products extremely seriously.”

Mr Clarke said that in the period prior to the opening of the case, the plaintiff’s legal team had made clear that the “core allegation” was that the vaccine was a defective product which had “caused” the plaintiff to develop the “life-long condition of narcolepsy”.

However, in Mr Gleeson’s opening address, “that claim hardly featured at all.” Instead the overwhelming focus was the claim that the vaccine was defective within the meaning of the law because of the information that was given to recipients.

Mr Gleeson, Mr Clarke said, had said that if the presentation had been adequate and included certain facts, than that would have “saved” the product from being found defective within the meaning of the law.

The vaccine was first administered in Sweden in October 2009 and the manufacturer at all times worked in compliance with regulatory regimes acting in the public interest, Mr Clarke said.

Based on the information available at the time, “it was not possible for GSK to foresee that the vaccine could cause narcolepsy.” Mr Clarke said he would come back to that point, and it should not be taken as a concession that his client accepted that the administration of the vaccine caused Ms Bennett to develop narcolepsy.

He said that to bring a claim under the terms of the Defective Products Act, it was necessary to show that a product had a defect, that there had been damage, and there was a causal link between the defect and the damage. This was not possible, he said, when the core claim was the alleged inadequacy of the information given to recipients of the vaccine.

Earlier Paul Gallagher SC, for the Minister for Health, and the HSE, told Mr Justice Michael McGrath that it was not the case, as had been claimed by Mr Gleeson, that there was a “constitutional conspiracy” between the HSE and GSK.

He said the nature of the indemnity signed by the HSE with GSK, covering claims against the pharmaceutical corporation, was not inappropriate or remarkable and the suggestions made by Mr Gleeson in his opening remarks about a “constitutional conspiracy” were “wrong and very wrong.”

He said it had also been incorrectly claimed, in Mr Gleeson’s opening remarks, that there had been no trials of the vaccines on children of the plaintiff’s age, and that the vaccine was not administered to recipients under 18 in Switzerland. “It was.”

He said it was also not the case that the pandemic was over by the time the plaintiff was administered with the vaccine in December 2009.

Mr Clarke is continuing his opening remarks.

All the defendants deny the claims and deny liability.