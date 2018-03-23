Three arrested, two stolen cars seized after burglary in Tipperary
Three males aged 22, 21 and 15 from Dublin west held at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda stations
Three men were arrested and gardaí have recovered two high-powered cars after a burglary in Nenagh. File photograph: Google Street View
Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered two high-powered cars on Friday evening following a burglary in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.
Three males aged 22, 21 and 15 from the Dublin west area were arrested in the Limerick area following the burglary.
Two high-powered stolen vehicles were recovered and the men are currently being detained at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda stations.
The intelligence-led investigation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau under Operation Thor, which targets roving criminal gangs.