Three arrested, two stolen cars seized after burglary in Tipperary

Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered two high-powered cars on Friday evening following a burglary in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Three males aged 22, 21 and 15 from the Dublin west area were arrested in the Limerick area following the burglary.

Two high-powered stolen vehicles were recovered and the men are currently being detained at Nenagh and Roscrea Garda stations.

The intelligence-led investigation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau under Operation Thor, which targets roving criminal gangs.