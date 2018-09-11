Pure water for babies recalled amid safety fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has ordered a recall of all batches of a type of pure water for babies amid safety concerns.

On Tuesday, the FSAI ordered the recall of all batches of two products made by Baby Pure Water Ltd, operating at Ardbraccan, Navan, Co Meath: Pure Water and the 1l packsize version of Baby Pure Water.

The authority made the order due to “insufficient controls at the production site”.

Meanwhile, the HSE served a closure order on the operator of the Co Meath site for non-compliances with food legislation.

The health executive also issued a prohibition order in relation to all bottled water produced by Baby Pure Ltd at the site.