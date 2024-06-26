RTÉ funding: Licence fee should not be abolished, Paschal Donohoe says

Paschal Donohoe: 'I believe that the revenue that the television licence brings in is valuable money that we should not lose'. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said the TV licence fee should not be abolished, highlighting how most people still pay, as he warned tens of millions of euro would have to be found elsewhere to fund RTÉ if it is scrapped.

His remarks come amid Government deliberations on the future funding of public service broadcasting.

TV licence fee revenue has fallen in the wake of a series of controversies that have arisen at RTÉ over the last year. Sales of the €160 licence fell by almost €22 million between the end of June 2023 and late February 2024 compared to the same period the previous year.

With a Government decision on future funding for public service broadcasting due next month, Minister for Media Catherine Martin and the Green Party have been supportive of using direct exchequer funding.

This has been resisted by Mr Donohoe, Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin and outgoing Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

Asked at a press conference on Wednesday if he is still opposed to the use of direct exchequer funding Mr Donohoe said: “Yes, I believe that the revenue that the television licence brings in is valuable money that we should not lose.

“The majority of people still pay the television licence. They pay it out of a recognition of the work that RTÉ does and its value.”

He said the removal of that revenue stream would have two consequences.

The first is that “Government will have to find tens of millions of euro elsewhere” and the second is that it “opens up ... the funding of RTÉ to direct Government decisions as part of the budget process, and I don’t believe that would be appropriate for a state broadcaster.”

He added: “I don’t believe we should be abolishing a charge that the majority of people are still paying.”

Asked about the Green Party’s preference for direct funding and what the pathway to a compromise could be, he said: “It is frequently the case that when important Government decisions have been made – there are differing views.

“And I’m confident in the next few weeks we will find an agreement in relation to it.” He said: “we do need to make a decision on it and we will.”

Ms Martin previously said a mooted hybrid model involving a reduced licence fee topped up with exchequer funding could “represent the worst of both worlds”.

On the possibility of a hybrid solution Mr Donohoe said: “We’re already in a hybrid solution as it is” with the State providing funding on top of the TV licence revenue.

He said: “Any decision to remove the television licence means that all the money that that television licence brings has to be found elsewhere.

“And if you have to find it elsewhere, it means that that is money that will not be available to use in the decisions that we’ll make on social welfare, the decisions that we make on child care, and we shouldn’t let that happen.”