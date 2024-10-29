Almost 9,000 children in direct provision not eligible for double child benefit payment

The fact that more than 8,800 children in the asylum system will receive nothing is 'shameful', says alliance. Photograph: iStock

Almost 9,000 children in direct provision will not gain from the double child benefit payment being paid in respect of most children next Tuesday.

Children in direct provision are being “left behind”, says the Children’s Rights Alliance, despite a commitment by Government last year that an International Protection Child Payment (IPCP) – understood to be worth €140 a month – would be introduced to address poverty among this cohort.

The alliance – an umbrella representative charity with more than 150 members including Barnardos, the Irish Refugee Council and teachers’ unions – is calling for the urgent delivery of the IPCP to which €8.4 million was committed in Budget 2025, on top of €4.7 million in Budget 2024.

“One year on there has been no progress made on delivering the support,” said Tanya Ward, chief executive of the alliance.

The call comes as the distribution of €350 million worth of additional payments to welfare recipients begins this week, including 10 lump-sum payments and the first of two double child benefit payments.

Each of the double child benefit payments, to be paid in respect of over a million children and young people, will be worth €280 and will be paid in November and December.

The fact that more than 8,800 children in the asylum system will receive nothing is “shameful”, says the alliance.

International protection applicants are eligible for a daily expenses allowance (DEA) of €38.80 per week per adult and €29.80 for each child. They do not receive child benefit or the child support payment – formerly the qualified child increase – in respect of children whose parents are dependent on social welfare.

The vast majority of children of asylum seekers live in accommodation provided by the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) which includes meals.

“As we head into difficult winter months, many families will breathe a sigh of relief with this additional support [of double child benefit],” said Ms Ward. “But as this happens, children and young people in direct provision will receive nothing. No double payment or child benefit payment at all.

“For five years, these children have been left behind by this Government. They have watched budget after budget go by without any increases to the income support they receive ... Instead, Government expects these children and young people to survive on just €29.80 a week.”

She continued: “We know that less than €30 a week falls shamefully short of what is needed to afford just the basic essentials for a decent standard of living. Ignoring these children and the obvious need for more adequate income supports all but confirms that their childhoods will be severely compromised by poverty.

“There are no after-school activities, cinema trips, birthday parties with friends. The hallmarks of a happy childhood are not an option when you can barely afford to just get through the week.

“We urge Government to implement this critical income support to ensure that the financial support is brought closer to that of their peers. If one of the most vulnerable groups of children and young people get left behind again, then the commitment to end child poverty will be just as good as the commitment to deliver this support – another empty promise,” she said.