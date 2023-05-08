Families ‘furious’ over plans to close disability facility at centre of ‘Brandon’ abuse report

Families of residents at the Ard Gréine Court campus in Stranorlar said they are 'furious' with management because neither they nor their loved ones have been asked their wishes about the closure. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A HSE-managed centre for adults with intellectual disabilities in Co Donegal, which was the subject of the 2020 “Brandon” report on the sexual abuse of at least 18 residents between 2003 and 2016, is to close.

Families of residents at the Ard Gréine Court campus in Stranorlar said they are “furious” with management because neither they nor their loved ones have been asked their wishes about the closure.

Families described letters they received about the plans as “cold” and “generic” and said at a recent “information sharing meeting” their questions were not answered and that “nothing has changed” since the “Brandon” report.

The 2020 National Independent Review Panel report found at least 108 incidents of sexual abuse had been perpetrated on upwards of 18 residents between 2003 and 2016 by a resident given the pseudonym “Brandon”. This happened with the knowledge of management and continued despite efforts of nursing staff to have it addressed. “Brandon” died in 2020.

The HSE has said the closure of the seven-bungalow campus, and relocation of the 26 residents to houses in dispersed locations, in a process known as “de-congregation”, is in the residents’ best interests.

Many of the residents, however, are older people. One woman with a brother in Ard Gréine told The Irish Times: “They said it would be the start of a new journey for him. He does not need a new journey. He was told this would be his home for life. It’s just not right, not fair.”

The HSE plan comes as Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte seeks support in her department for an independent scoping exercise of safeguarding in disability services in Donegal. Ms Rabbitte is not convinced that “further lapses in adult safeguarding” will not occur, she said, despite HSE assurances since the “Brandon” report.

Ms Rabbitte has identified an individual in Northern Ireland to lead a scoping review but is facing opposition from the HSE and reluctance within the Department of Children, to which she moved from the Department of Health in March, to push the issue, a senior source has said.

Staff and families with loved ones in Ard Gréine Court would welcome a scoping review exercise as they believe the latest developments demonstrate that “nothing has changed in the way they run things, since Brandon”.

They described a generic letter, sent by Ard Gréine management to families, inviting them to an “information sharing” meeting at a hotel in Ballybofey on April 18th about the de-congregation plans, as “cold”. Their loved one’s name was filled in and the letter was unsigned.

One man, whose sister is a resident, said: “After Brandon they said it would all be person-centred. ‘Inclusivity’ was the buzzword. But nothing has changed. It’s same-old, same-old, covering their backs, talking down to us.

“They just want to shut Ard Gréine down. They want it over. The same old spiel and way of going on, avoiding doing what they have to do.”

Asked if his family would welcome an external review of management culture, he said: “We would, absolutely. Nothing will change otherwise.”

A HSE spokeswoman said the 2011 report, Time to Move On, identified 4,000 people with disabilities living in congregated settings “where 10 or more people reside in a single living unit or are campus-based”. It was national policy, and international best practice, that people with disabilities lived in homes in the community with up to four other people.

Ard Gréine Court would be de-congregated by 2026, she said.

“Each resident will be at the centre of the decision-making process for their move. [They] will be supported in all decisions such as where their new home will be, who they will live with and the type of house they will live in.

“Disability Services’ multidisciplinary staff team will ensure people moving to their own homes will receive the support they require to live the life of their choice.”