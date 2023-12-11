Jamie Dornan to receive honorary degree from Queen’s University

Northern Ireland actor and former model Jamie Dornan will be awarded an honorary degree from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) on Monday.

Dornan, who has won two Irish Film and Television Academy (Ifta) awards and has also been nominated for a Bafta and a Golden Globe award, is to receive a doctorate for distinction in the arts.

Born in Hollywood, Co Down, the actor starred in Kenneth Branagh’s critically acclaimed Belfast and played lead roles in the BBC series The Tourist and The Fall.

[ Jamie Dornan: ‘I’ve loved finding comfort in playing psychopaths. I’m trying to find comfort in good people and bad people’ ]

F1 pundit Bernadette Collins, who has been involved in Formula One racing since her undergraduate years at Queen’s when she helped to design, build, test and drive small-scale formula-style cars, will receive a doctorate in sport.

READ MORE

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan is to be conferred with a doctorate for distinction in public service for his role in the peace process. Mr Durkan was part of the SDLP negotiating team in the run-up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement and went on to serve as Stormont deputy first minister.

Conflict resolution specialist Quintin Oliver developed the “Yes” campaign during the Belfast Agreement negotiations and will receive an honorary degree.

Also recognised for his contribution to the peace process is former Sinn Féin Belfast lord mayor Tom Hartley. Respected across the political divide, Mr Hartley served as a Belfast City councillor for more than 20 years and shares his passion for history through his books and leading historical walking tours of Belfast’s cemeteries. He will receive a doctorate for services to the local community.