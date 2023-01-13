Women make up the majority of solicitors here but gender pay gap reports for the largest Irish law firms show that men still dominate the most lucrative positions in the top ranks. Photograph: iStock

Welcome to this week’s Student Hub digest. In this edition, we report how men are still making the big bucks at Ireland’s top law firms: Most solicitors are now women, but men still hold more than two-thirds of the best-paid equity partner positions in major legal practices.

Tackling sexual violence on campus is a vital component of academic excellence. With initiatives such as consent education and anonymous reporting of harassment, the higher education sector can become a catalyst for wider societal change.

Keith Duggan writes about when Lisa Marie Presley went on David Letterman. Being Elvis Presley’s daughter meant she lived a fishbowl life. But Lisa Marie Presley found a way to express her own personality.

Teach na mBocht: ceann scríbe na dála deiridh do bhochtáin na hÉireann: Fuair mo shin seanathair bás i dTeach na mBocht sa Nás in 1901 in aois 42 bhliain.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond named as new junior minister to replace Damien English: Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has been appointed as the new Minister of State for Enterprise, replacing party colleague Damien English in the role.

Diarmaid Ferriter: Banshees of Inisherin a dark twist on myths of western islands: Accolades for McDonagh’s film put international spotlight on Inis Mór and Achill Island as he continues to tap into a tradition of which he claims to be no part.

Navigating Peru’s trail of anger and bloodshed: Peter Murtagh meets protesters in Peru, where 48 people have been killed since political crisis gripped the country last month.

MetroLink will lay waste to chunks of the city centre but won’t integrate city transportation: Incoherent approach to multibillion euro development indicates that the National Transport Authority is making it up as it goes along.

Micheál Martin did not have to apologise for Civil War executions, but Leo Varadkar should: Fine Gael needs to acknowledge that its political predecessor, Cumann na nGaedheal, left the darkest of legacies with its policy of executions.

States must recognise that human rights defenders are not the enemy: The failure of governments and corporate leaders to listen to the voices of human rights organisations has contributed to many of the biggest problems the world faces today, writes Mary Lawlor.

Sali Hughes: ‘I just think people need to get over themselves about botox’: “People need to get over themselves about botox,” Guardian beauty editor Sali Hughes says in a wide-ranging conversation on the latest episode of The Women’s Podcast.

Was the cow dung attack part of a ‘creeping sinister aggression’ against politicians? Was an attack on TDs with bags of excrement at a public meeting indicative of “a creeping sinister aggression” against politicians, as Ciaran Cannon claimed?