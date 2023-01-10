Tackling sexual violence on campus is a vital component of academic excellence

It is one year on from the publication of the findings of national surveys that revealed high levels of sexual violence and harassment experienced by staff and students in higher education institutions in Ireland. The reports, published by the Higher Education Authority (HEA), left the reader in little doubt as to the seriousness of the problem and the imperative for urgent action.

Sexual violence and harassment are, of course, not unique to the higher education sector. Some forms have become so normalised in our society that they are considered “just the way things are”. What we must remember is that sexual violence and harassment are not inevitable; they are preventable manifestations of inequitable power relations, and the consequences are devastating for individuals and society. Our higher education sector has huge potential to act as catalyst for wider societal change.

For some time now, the sector has been stepping up to the challenge. Tens of thousands of students across the country have participated in research-informed consent education initiatives through the University of Galway’s active consent programme. University College Cork’s bystander intervention programme is empowering staff and students to speak out and provide support in situations of sexual misconduct. And several institutions have partnered with specialist agencies to equip staff and students to handle disclosures appropriately and sensitively.

The staff and students of 18 universities and colleges nationwide can now report incidences of harassment, assault and discrimination anonymously using an online reporting tool, and the #UnmuteConsent social media campaign that targeted first-year undergraduate students received a whopping 11.8 million views. These are but a few innovative, evidence-based initiatives that are achieving positive results across the sector.

While critically important, such targeted interventions implemented in isolation will not achieve the type of transformative change sought, unless systemic and structural issues are also addressed. Guided by the national policy framework that was published by the Government in 2019, institutions have been adopting a more holistic and multifaceted approach, reflected by the sexual violence and harassment action plans that all publicly funded institutions published towards the end of 2020.

In addition to education and awareness-raising activities, the action plans encompass deliverables such as the development of institutional policies, collation of data, provision of reporting mechanisms and support services, and the establishment of high-level oversight groups to drive and monitor progress. A strong foundation has been laid for a coherent sectoral response, supported by high levels of co-operation and collaboration across the sector and the existence of the national policy framework.

Perhaps the most significant indicator of progress is a notable culture shift related to institutional accountability. There is much greater recognition of the responsibility of institutions to intervene to ensure a safe, respectful and supportive campus culture for all. As challenging and uncomfortable as these topics are, the necessary conversations are happening more frequently, openly and at more senior levels. There is increasing understanding that tackling sexual misconduct is an essential component of academic and research excellence, and that addressing it actually enhances an institution’s reputation.

Collaboration and partnership are essential to ensure effective, trauma-informed and inclusive responses to sexual violence and harassment. The HEA is supported in its work by an advisory group that consists of a range of experts from within and external to the higher education sector. This group was instrumental in implementing the national surveys, and more recently has developed an ambitious national implementation plan that responds directly to the survey reports’ recommendations. The input of specialist agencies on the advisory group ensures that we maintain a survivor-centred lens.

The cultural norms and inequitable power relations that enable sexual violence and harassment to prevail are deeply entrenched

Ireland is providing notable leadership in Europe in tackling sexual violence and harassment in academia. We are one of the few countries that has a national policy in place, and our colleagues in Europe are looking to us to learn about good practice in this field. This should not come as a surprise, considering the leadership that Ireland has so often demonstrated internationally in relation to social justice and human rights issues. The international linkages and partnerships of our higher education institutions present a further opportunity to both learn and influence at a global level.

There is no doubt that a huge amount of work remains to be done. The cultural norms and inequitable power relations that enable sexual violence and harassment to prevail are deeply entrenched, and transformative change requires a long-term commitment. Policies need to be fully resourced and implemented. All staff and all students must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to recognise and speak out against unacceptable behaviours, and to access support if needed. Disclosures must be met with trauma-informed responses, and perpetrators must be held accountable. An improved understanding of intersecting inequalities is required, and specific responses to support those most at risk are needed.

The HEA is committed to supporting this agenda, and many of the challenges identified will be addressed through the actions in the national implementation plan. A key next step is to review and update the national policy framework to take account of new knowledge and learning acquired since its publication in 2019. Much of the progress made to date is attributable to the tireless efforts of committed individuals and organisations, and has been achieved through many years of advocacy, research and, most importantly, listening to the voices of survivors. It is now time to build on this momentum and work collectively to ensure our campuses are safe for all.

Suzanne Walker is a senior executive officer with the Higher Education Authority and leads the organisation’s work on the framework for consent in higher education institutions