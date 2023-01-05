Throwing of excrement at Galway East TDs a sign of ‘creeping sinister aggression’ towards politicians

Fine Gael TD Ciarán Cannon has said the throwing of bags of animal excrement at himself and junior minister Anne Rabbitte at a public meeting in Co Galway on Wednesday night is a cause for “serious concern” and is indicative of “a creeping sinister aggression” towards politicians.

Mr Cannon said there is a level of aggression, “sometimes spilling over into naked hatred” now being directed at politicians, “of all parties, and indeed of none”.

Mr Cannon and Ms Rabbitte, the Minister of State at the Department of Health, are both TDs for Galway East. They were attending a local community public meeting to discuss the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant permission for an industrial biogas facility at the edge of Gort town when the incident occurred.

Mr Cannon said the meeting was the first opportunity to call together the community to determine what the next steps might be. A presentation had been made in relation to seeking a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála’s decision. He said the floor opened up for questions and contributions following the presentation.

READ MORE

[ Excrement thrown at Minister of State Anne Rabbitte and TD Ciarán Cannon ]

“A gentleman sought the mic and he spoke, essentially misunderstanding the planning process completely, blaming Anne Rabbitte and I, and the Government, for granting permission for allowing this to happen and that we should be ashamed of ourselves and that it was just typical of the attitude of Government towards rural communities in general,” Mr Cannon said.

“He went on and on and then he handed back the microphone and immediately having done so, he then walked a considerable distance down the hall and threw a bag of what I now know was animal excrement at me.

“He then walked back up and he deliberately walked towards Minister [for State] Anne Rabbitte who was standing at the back of the hall and threw one at her.

“Then he stormed out of the meeting and not long after that he made his way back in and he remained standing within two metres of Anne Rabbitte for the whole duration of the meeting.”

Mr Cannon said such behaviour “should not be tolerated” and that Ms Rabbitte had reported the incident to An Garda Síochána, who have since spoken to both of them.

“This is completely premeditated, he [the man] knew what he was doing,” the Galway East TD said. “He went to the bother of putting animal excrement into two plastic bags.

“And if we begin to kind of say, this is just all part of what politics is about now in 2023, I think we’re going down a very slippery slope,” Mr Cannon said.

“We had an MP stabbed to death in October of 2021, we now have MPs wearing stab vests to their clinics. That is certainly a road we don’t want to go down and it’s important that it’s called out for what it is, not allowed flourish to and become the norm rather than the exception.”

Ms Rabbitte initially posted details of the incident on her Twitter feed just after 8.20pm on Wednesday. “Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my Government colleague !!!” she tweeted.

Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of sh.t thrown a me and my government colleague !!! — Anne Rabbitte TD (@AnneRabbitte) January 4, 2023

Speaking on Galway Bay FM on Thursday, Ms Rabbitte said “the legs were taken right out from under me” following the incident.

“I actually had dry mouth, I wasn’t able to put words together at that point. Yet, I was able to tweet as I felt I needed to ventilate my anger at what was actually unfolding personally to me and how I felt that – I just didn’t feel good about it,” she said.

A spokesman for Ms Rabbitte said she was liaising with local gardaí.

An Garda Síochána said they were investigating “all the circumstances” relating to an incident that occurred at a public meeting in Gort on Wednesday evening.