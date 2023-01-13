Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond named as new junior minister to replace Damien English

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has been appointed as the new Minister of State for Enterprise, replacing party colleague Damien English in the role.

Mr English resigned from the job on Thursday after it emerged that he had given incorrect information to Meath County Council in a 2008 planning application for a one-off rural home.

Dublin Rathdown TD Mr Richmond has been appointed as the junior minister with special responsibility for employment affairs and retail business and the Department of Social Protection.

Speaking following the Cabinet decision, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Neale is an exceptionally capable politician and parliamentarian who has been to the forefront of issues arising from Brexit, including its impact on Irish business and trade.”

He added: “I have asked Neale to work closely with Ministers Simon Coveney and Heather Humphreys on maintaining Ireland’s strong employment base in the face of challenging global conditions, and to aim for ongoing growth in all of Ireland’s main employment sectors.

“I have also asked him to continue his focus on ensuring that the work permits system is operating effectively and allowing essential staff to come to Ireland.

“He will also be responsible for seeing through the reforms I initiated as Minister including sick pay and the move to a National Living Wage.”

Mr Richmond is a first-time TD but served in the Seanad before that coming to prominence due to his focus on Brexit.

Mr Varadkar said: “Neale has worked closely with Irish industry on preparing for Brexit and dealing with its impact on supply chains.

“As a Senator, he helped to steer the important Brexit Omnibus Bill through the Oireachtas. I know that he will be an excellent Minister of State in both of these important Departments.”

Prior to becoming an elected representative, Neale Richmond worked as a Projects Manager for the European Movement Ireland, and in the Oireachtas and the European Parliament.