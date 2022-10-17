Susi grant holders set to receive double payment on December 16th

In addition, students who paid the €3,000 student contribution in full for 2022/23 will receive a €1,000 refund. Photograph: iStock

About 50,000 student grant holders will receive a double payment on December 16th.

The measure, announced in last month’s budget, means those in receipt of maintenance payments will receive an additional payment ranging from €56-€679, depending on the relevant rate they are entitled to.

In addition, students who paid the €3,000 student contribution in full for 2022/23 will receive a €1,000 refund from the college they attend over the coming weeks.

This is in light of the budget announcement which has lowered the student contribution charge on a once-off basis for all students to €2,000.

READ MORE

No action is required by the student to avail of the lower rate. However, third-level colleges have been requested to process refunds for those who paid upfront before the budget announcement by contacting eligible students this week and seeking the necessary account details to process a refund.

Students are required to provide these details by November 30th in order to receive a refund before Christmas.

Students eligible for a 50 per cent student contribution grant support as paid by Susi (Student Universal Support Ireland) will benefit proportionally and will receive a €500 credit (from €1,500 to €1,000) in the value of the student contribution they are due to pay.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said the measures were aimed at putting more money back in students’ pockets.

“These are practical measures to help students and families with the cost of education and the cost of living more generally,” he said. “If you have not paid your fee it will be knocked off your bill, and if you have your college will be in touch to ensure you get your money back.”

Rent credit

Separately, the Government is examining the possibility of extending a €500 rent credit to parents who are paying for their children’s student accommodation.

Most students were excluded from the rent tax rebate announced in last month’s budget on the basis that the announcement applies to income tax payers — but many students do not earn enough to pay income tax.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is examining whether the rent tax credit can be given to those who make payments on behalf of their children. An announcement on whether this is possible is expected by Tuesday, when the finance Bill comes to Cabinet.

In addition, a financial package to help unlock student accommodation developments on college campuses is also due before the Cabinet.

While universities have planning permission for thousands of additional student beds on campus, they say they cannot afford to progress with plans because they are not financially viable.

Under plans prepared by Mr Harris, the State would part-fund these developments in exchange for guarantees that beds are available at “affordable” rates.

It is understood a number of options are being examined, ranging from ensuring that all beds in on-campus developments are provided at an affordable rate, or that a proportion of beds are set aside at lower rates for students on a means-tested basis.