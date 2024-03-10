Dún Laoghaire councillors to decide on controversial Living Streets scheme

The Dún Laoghaire Living Streets programme proposes 'modal filters' at Tivoli Road, Cross Avenue and Clarinda Park West to deter vehicular traffic. In addition, parts of George’s Street Lower, Sussex Street and Convent Road would be pedestrianised

Dún Laoghaire’s Living Streets plan to create more pedestrian and cycle-friendly spaces in Dún Laoghaire town centre are due to be decided on by councillors on Monday night.

The Dún Laoghaire Living Streets programme proposes “modal filters” at Tivoli Road, Cross Avenue and Clarinda Park West to deter vehicular traffic. In addition, parts of George’s Street Lower, Sussex Street and Convent Road would be pedestrianised.

The council says the plan would create a safer walking environment through reduced traffic, footpaths would be widened and there would be more facilities for cyclists and additional tree planting and seating areas. However, the plans have split the local business local community as well as residents. Councillors said Monday’s night’s decision on the future of the plans is “on a knife edge”, with members split on the issue.

Cllr Lorraine Hall, who supports the plans, said “residents want a cleaner, safer, greener Dún Laoghaire that promotes active travel and reduces traffic on our roads”.

However, her party colleague Cllr Maurice Dockrell has said there is huge concern locally about the scheme, including in the business community about how long construction works would take.

Mr Dockrell noted works on the Deansgrange Road cycleway, which he said has “crippled” local businesses, and the “lack of commitment to a timescale in Dún Laoghaire”.

“Customers will be put off and businesses need to know how long this will last because they need to work out if they can survive,” he said.

He also claimed a bus stop outside St Michael’s Hospital would be removed, while many residents were concerned about how they would access services at HSE facilities on Tivoli Road.

Mr Dockrell said he believed the issue was “on a knife edge” with “a lot of horse trading going on”.

“Councillors will want assurances on a range of issues, but there seems to be a feeling that it is ‘all duck or no dinner’, a fear that if we change the plan we will lose funding from the National Transport Authority. Sensible planning is not based on that approach.”

In its response to public submissions published on its website, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it was “evident that the majority of submissions support the scheme as proposed”.

The council said a variety of activities were held to raise awareness and promote engagement including leaflet drops to more than 17,000 households, posters throughout town, community meetings, a drop-in information session and library exhibitions.