Dublin city twinned with Ramallah, Palestine under ‘friendship agreement’

Owen Keegan met Palestinian Ambassador Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid to discuss the proposals last December. Photograph: Mission of the State of Palestine in Ireland

Dublin city has been twinned with Ramallah in Palestine under a “friendship agreement” signed by Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste and Mayor Issa Kassis of Ramallah.

Ramallah, in the central West Bank, is the fifth city with which Dublin has a twinning agreement, following San Jose in the US (1986), Liverpool (1997), Barcelona (1998), and Beijing (2010).

Last December then council chief executive Owen Keegan met Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid to discuss potential for co-operation between the two cities.

“Following this meeting the Chief Executive wrote to Ramallah Municipality to ascertain the interest in developing the connection between Dublin City Council and the Municipality of Ramallah at both political and official level, based on sharing of knowledge / expertise in areas of mutual interest and benefit,” the council said.

“The Chief Executive spoke to the Director of Ramallah Municipal Authority Mr Ahmed K Abulaban on April 11th and Mr Abulaban confirmed that Ramallah Municipal Authority were appreciative of the ongoing political links with Dublin City Council, would be keen to develop the connection with Dublin City Council to cover areas of mutual interest and would be keen to enter into an agreement with Dublin City Council.”

Areas of interest are likely to include climate action, sustainable transport and active travel, municipal services in particular waste management, and “Smart Cities” technology and innovation projects.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is supportive of the establishment of the friendship agreement, as is the Embassy of the Palestinian Authority in Ireland, the council said.