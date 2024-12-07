Storm Darragh live updates: Weather warnings in place amid power cuts and travel disruption

Very wet and stormy conditions were expected across Ireland today as Storm Darragh batters the country. Met Éireann upgraded weather warnings to status red – the most severe level – for several coastal counties in advance of the storm making landfall overnight.

The status red warnings have passed but a status orange warning for wind is in place across the country until 10am.

The UK’s Met Office also issued an amber wind warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland, valid until 9pm on Saturday.

Thousands were left without power after the storm made landfall on Friday night, with some roads in Cork, Kerry and Sligo left “impassable”.

Last night, Bus Éireann cancelled several services running across the country due to the red weather warnings. Some early morning services were also cancelled for today, including the Shannon to Limerick, Dublin to Wicklow and Dublin to Donegal routes.

As well as airlines and ferries, the storm has also caused disruption to rail services. According to Irish Rail, several services including Waterford to Heuston, the Dart and Limerick to Galway are delayed due to fallen trees on the line. Elsewhere, Enterprise services from Connolly to Belfast will terminate in Dundalk this morning until further notice.

Some Irish Ferries sailings have been cancelled today including departures from Dublin, Cherbourg, Rosslare and Pembroke. For more information on delays and cancellations due to Storm Darragh, check the Irish Ferries website here.

Dublin Airport tweeted last night that while the airport is expected to be full operational today some scheduled flights have been cancelled

Dublin Airport has tonight welcomed a number of aircraft, bound for other Irish airports, that opted to divert due to #StormDarragh.



We expect to be fully operational on Saturday. However, a number of flights scheduled for Saturday morning have been cancelled by airlines. These… pic.twitter.com/pzbXnxuanH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 7, 2024

Storm Darragh has left thousands without power across Ireland, with several weather warnings still in place as the storm crosses the country.

Some roads in Cork, Kerry and Sligo had become “impassable” shortly after the storm’s arrival due to fallen trees, while other forms of debris including electrical wires posed a hazard.

At least 70,000 homes and businesses were without power late on Friday night after the storm made landfall shortly after 9pm.

Met Éireann has put in place status orange wind warnings covering Munster, Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, and Monaghan until 10am on Saturday. The forecaster says very strong and gusty northwest winds can be expected in these areas during this period, with the risk of fallen trees, damage to power lines and wave overtopping.

A status yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole country until 3pm on Saturday, while a status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Connacht, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, and Westmeath until 10am.

A red weather warning – the most severe level – had previously been in place for several coastal counties as Storm Darragh made landfall. Those in the west and southwest were the worst affected as the storm made its way across the country.

Those living in areas under a status red weather warning were warned to not travel and “to shelter in place” in advance of Storm Darragh’s arrival on Friday night, which threatened to bring “violent, storm force conditions”.