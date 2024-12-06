Storm Darragh: Thousands without power as Met Éireann’s red weather warning remains in place

Screengrab taken with permission from a video posted by Fergus Sweeney, of high winds and rain at Blacksod, County Mayo, Ireland, as Storm Darragh hits. Photograph: Fergus Sweeney/PA Wire

Met Éireann’s status red weather warnings – the most severe level – remains in place for several counties as Storm Darragh made landfall.

Some roads in Cork, Kerry and Sligo had become “impassable” shortly after the storm’s arrival due to fallen trees, while other forms of debris including electrical wires posed a hazard.

At least 70,000 homes and businesses were without power late on Friday night after the storm made landfall shortly after 9pm.

Those in the west and southwest were the worst affected as the storm made its way across the country.

Those living in areas under a status red weather warning were warned to not travel and “to shelter in place” in advance of Storm Darragh’s arrival on Friday night, which threatened to bring “violent, storm force conditions”.

The warning came from the National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) which met Met Éireann and other stakeholders on Friday as the forecaster upgraded previous warnings to status red.

Status red warnings – the most severe level – reflect rare weather events which are “extremely dangerous or destructive”, according to the forecaster.

On Friday night, three separate status red warnings for wind came into effect warning of possible fallen trees, damage to power lines, “very difficult” travelling conditions, damage to temporary structures and wave overtopping.

Sea spray at high tide on the Clontarf road as Storm Darragh approached. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A red warning came into effect at 9pm for Mayo, Clare and Galway and was due to last until 2am or 3am depending on the county.

A separate red warning came into effect at 10pm for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo and was due to last until 3am, while a third red warning for Wicklow was in effect from 1am until 6am.

A nationwide orange warning was also in effect from Friday night until 10am on Saturday.

In advance of Storm Darragh’s arrival, damage to electricity infrastructure was anticipated by ESB which advised customers to expect power outages.

“ESB Networks crews will mobilise from early morning to assess the full damage of Storm Darragh, making the network safe and restoring electricity supply – and switching customers back remotely where possible,” it said.

Uisce Éireann, meanwhile, said it was likely there would be some disruption to water and wastewater services in certain locations, particularly if electricity supply is affected.

A large number of scheduled bus services in counties under a red warning were cancelled prior to the storm’s arrival.

While advising all road users to take “extreme care” over the weekend due to very difficult travel conditions, the Road Safety Authority urged those in areas under red warnings to “avoid any travel during the storm window”.

An Post, meanwhile, warned that its mail delivery and collection services would be disrupted during the weather warnings, saying: “We will get your post to you as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Those due to fly on Friday and Saturday were advised to monitor updates closely as disruptions elsewhere could have a knock-on impact to airline schedules.

Although Dublin Airport was expected to escape the worst of Storm Darragh, daa made plans to accommodate potential diversions to Dublin from other airports worse affected.

Keith Leonard, National Director of the NDFEM said to expect “very violent, storm force conditions” in areas under red warnings while wind speeds in areas under orange warnings will be “severe”.

Outgoing Taoiseach Simon Harris, meanwhile, urged those living in areas covered by red warnings to take them “extraordinarily seriously” while advising all to avoid unnecessary travel.

“It is important people take these warnings very, very seriously in terms of protecting life in the hours ahead,” he said.