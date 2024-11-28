Your top stories on Thursday: Co-living can be used for Airbnb-style lets; Sinn Féin calls for people to ‘lend us your vote’

Co-living can be used for Airbnb-style short lets due to loophole
Co-living apartments, once described by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy as like “very trendy”, “boutique hotels” can be used for Airbnb-style holiday lets, due to a planning loophole, it has emerged.
Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has dropped a planning enforcement case against co-living developer Bartra following legal advice the company could use its “Niche Living” apartment scheme for holiday lets.
Studio apartments in the 208-bed block on Eblana Avenue in Dún Laoghaire are being advertised on a holiday booking site with a two-night stay next weekend costing €278
