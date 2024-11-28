Your top stories on Thursday: Co-living can be used for Airbnb-style lets; Sinn Féin calls for people to ‘lend us your vote’

A thick fog hangs in the valleys below the Galtee mountains area of Tipperary as Met Éireann issued a weather warning for fog and freezng fog acorss the midlands until early this morning. Photograph: Brian Arthur Photograph: Brian Arthur

Co-living can be used for Airbnb-style short lets due to loophole

Co-living apartments, once described by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy as like “very trendy”, “boutique hotels” can be used for Airbnb-style holiday lets, due to a planning loophole, it has emerged.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has dropped a planning enforcement case against co-living developer Bartra following legal advice the company could use its “Niche Living” apartment scheme for holiday lets.

Studio apartments in the 208-bed block on Eblana Avenue in Dún Laoghaire are being advertised on a holiday booking site with a two-night stay next weekend costing €278

The Big Read

The Unicorn restaurant off Merrion Row in Dublin which has reopened. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Restaurant review: Legendary Dublin scene name returns, but does the magic?: Most of my trips to The Unicorn began with a tactical trawl starting at the office door on Fitzwilliam Square. It was a Friday ritual: work done, papers shuffled, and off to Doheny & Nesbitt, where my chum Emer, with her preternatural ability to commandeer prime bar stools, would already be perched, drink in hand.

One Border, two systems, endless complications: Rose Tierney’s tax consultancy, TTax, has two offices little more than two miles apart – one in Kilcorran near Smithborough in Co Monaghan and the other just across the Border in Roslea, Co Fermanagh.

Lebanon ceasefire: ‘We have no windows, no doors but we can live. Not like other people’: The woman’s face was contorted in grief. “My son,” she wailed out the window of the car. “My son, we are going home without you,” reports Sally Hayden in Beirut.

Life & Style

Read this before you vote: Patrick Freyne’s vibes-based guide to Election 2024: From HR Pufnstuf to Battlestar Galactica, what can we learn from political television shows through the ages before we go to the ballot box?

Election Daily: will undecideds lend Sinn Féin their vote? Listen | 29:15

