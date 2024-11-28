IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Co-living can be used for Airbnb-style lets; Sinn Féin calls for people to ‘lend us your vote’

The latest news in Ireland and abroad: The Unicorn restaurant returns, but does the magic?; Conor McGregor’s ties with New York-listed MMA firm face uncertainty

A thick fog hangs in the valleys below the Galtee mountains area of Tipperary as Met Éireann issued a weather warning for fog and freezng fog acorss the midlands until early this morning. Photograph: Brian Arthur Photograph: Brian Arthur
A thick fog hangs in the valleys below the Galtee mountains area of Tipperary as Met Éireann issued a weather warning for fog and freezng fog acorss the midlands until early this morning. Photograph: Brian Arthur Photograph: Brian Arthur
Thu Nov 28 2024 - 07:40

Co-living can be used for Airbnb-style short lets due to loophole

Co-living apartments, once described by former minister for housing Eoghan Murphy as like “very trendy”, “boutique hotels” can be used for Airbnb-style holiday lets, due to a planning loophole, it has emerged.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has dropped a planning enforcement case against co-living developer Bartra following legal advice the company could use its “Niche Living” apartment scheme for holiday lets.

Studio apartments in the 208-bed block on Eblana Avenue in Dún Laoghaire are being advertised on a holiday booking site with a two-night stay next weekend costing €278

READ MORE

News in Ireland

The Big Read

The Unicorn restaurant off Merrion Row in Dublin which has reopened. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
The Unicorn restaurant off Merrion Row in Dublin which has reopened. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
  • Restaurant review: Legendary Dublin scene name returns, but does the magic?: Most of my trips to The Unicorn began with a tactical trawl starting at the office door on Fitzwilliam Square. It was a Friday ritual: work done, papers shuffled, and off to Doheny & Nesbitt, where my chum Emer, with her preternatural ability to commandeer prime bar stools, would already be perched, drink in hand.

Opinion

Business

  • One Border, two systems, endless complications: Rose Tierney’s tax consultancy, TTax, has two offices little more than two miles apart – one in Kilcorran near Smithborough in Co Monaghan and the other just across the Border in Roslea, Co Fermanagh.

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Election Daily: will undecideds lend Sinn Féin their vote?

Listen | 29:15

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters