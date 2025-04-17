Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane backtracks on comments welcoming UK ruling defining the term ‘woman’

David Cullinane: 'This is a complex issue for many, but we need to approach it with compassion.' Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane has apologised after welcoming as “common sense” a judgment by the UK supreme court ruling that the term “woman” means a biological female.

The landmark decision, delivered on Wednesday, ruled that the terms woman, man and sex are defined solely by a person’s biological sex in the UK Equality Act of 2010.

It means a person born male who identifies as a woman does not have a right to use women-only spaces.

The closely watched decision was welcomed by UK groups who campaign for the primacy of sex-based rights, but it prompted concerns that protections for transgender people could be undermined.

In a post on the X platform on Wednesday, Mr Cullinane welcomed the judgment and said the issue should be “fully examined” in Ireland.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court ruling on the legal meaning of woman is a common sense judgment. The ruling found that for the purposes of equality legislation a woman means a biological woman and sex refers to biological sex.

“It also confirmed that trans people are protected under the equality legislation in a separate category of gender reassignment. The ruling needs to be fully examined in this State.”

Mr Cullinane subsequently deleted the post after facing some criticism on social media, including from LGBTQ+ groups and from some Opposition TDS.

On Thursday, he posted a message apologising for “hurt and offence” caused by the original post.

“That was never my intention. This is a complex issue for many but we need to approach it with compassion, understanding and dignity for all.

“I’m sure those in the Trans community will feel vulnerable and isolated ... in the aftermath of yesterday’s judgment, and I apologise that my words added to that,” he wrote.

Among those who criticised the original tweet was People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger who asked if Mr Cullinane was reflecting the official Sinn Féin policy position. After he apologised, she said the first tweet had been “worrying”.

“How could a health spokesperson not be mindful and keenly aware of the health of trans and intersex people? And how their right to exist is under attack,” she wrote on X.

In a statement, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin said the UK decision would open the door to further attacks on trans rights and would have a knock-on effect for Irish trans people.

In a statement, it said Mr Cullinane had initially welcomed the ruling but had now “walked back” his remarks.

“He did not say whether he still believes it should be looked at in the State,” it said.

The statement also criticised “insensitivity” on his part in the role of his party’s health spokesman.

Asked about the matter, a Sinn Féin official said Mr Cullinane had apologised and there was nothing more to say.