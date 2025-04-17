TG4 secure exclusive free-to-air rights for URC in Ireland

TG4 will have exclusive free-to-air rights in Ireland to broadcast URC matches after reaching a four-year agreement with the tournament organisers. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

TG4 will have exclusive free-to-air rights in Ireland to broadcast URC matches after reaching a four-year agreement with the tournament organisers. RTÉ will no longer have that facility, a blow to the national broadcaster, who have screened live matches up to and including this season.

URC released a statement outlining the broad brushstrokes of the agreement. “The Irish language broadcaster will extend its award-winning rugby coverage for another four years and become the exclusive Free-to-Air partner of the BKT URC in the Republic of Ireland.”

Some of the biggest Irish fixtures of the season will continue to be shown by TG4 as part of their rights that includes a minimum of 26 games, plus selected access to the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the URC until 2029. TG4 will also broadcast this season’s grand final as part of their current deal and will do so again in 2027 and 2029 thanks to the new agreement.

How to fix the Champions Cup? Listen | 23:30

“Since the expansion of the league in 2021 to include the major South African teams, TG4 has broadcast thrilling BKT URC action every weekend and screened Munster’s historic Grand Final win in 2023.

READ MORE

“Additionally, TG4 will continue to broadcast 16 live BKT URC games featuring non-Irish teams each season to give the Free-to-Air audience the opportunity to take in the action from right across the league.”