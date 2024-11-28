Sinn Féin seeks ‘borrowed’ votes in last-ditch appeal as Fine Gael stresses focus on economy

Sinn Féin appealed on Wednesday for voters who have traditionally stayed away from the party to “lend us your vote” to remove Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael from office, while the two government parties continued to focus on the threat of a shock to the Irish economy.

Critics dubbed the Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil economic focus, and their warnings about Sinn Féin’s tax and spend plans, “project fear”, but Fine Gael leader Simon Harris responded by saying it was “project truth”.

“It’s telling the Irish people what’s being discussed right across European capitals,” Mr Harris said.

As parties embarked on a frantic round of campaigning in the last days of the three-week campaign, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty asked voters who do not traditionally align with his party to give it a borrowed chance.

“If you want these parties out of government then lend us your vote,” he said in an intervention reminiscent of a famous move by Fine Gael’s Phil Hogan in 2011. “Lend your vote because it is only Sinn Féin that can stop Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael re-entering government after Friday’s election.”

Mr Doherty said: “By voting for an Independent you’re not changing the government, and that’s the reality. A lot of people know that hand on heart. There are also people out there who don’t support Sinn Féin but definitely don’t want Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in government. We are saying to them, we understand you may not be Sinn Féin voters but you want Fianna Fáil out, so lend us your vote.”

Focusing on the economic outlet, Mr Harris warned against an election campaign where the only thing that was discussed was “how to spend money, not whether we will have money to spend”.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin also used a press conference to warn about the potential impact on the Irish economy from the Trump administration, noting that a tariff war between the US and EU would be “problematic” and leave Ireland particularly exposed.

Meanwhile, Mr Harris has said that doesn’t know if he will campaign in Louth with candidate John McGahon. “I’m not sure is the honest answer,” he said when the question was put to him following a rally in Trim, Co Meath, on Wednesday.

When pressed he said: “I’d need to reflect on that, so I’m not sure is the honest answer.”

Mr McGahon was found liable in a civil case earlier this year for a 2018 assault – though he was acquitted in a criminal trial in 2022 – and video footage has recently emerged of the violent incident.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has said his message to voters ahead of the general election is not to allow the country “sleepwalk into a conservative government”. He said there was “a very real possibility” of right-wing Independents or small populist parties propping up the next government.

The Social Democrats said it was “in the hunt” for 10 seats, while Labour leader Ivana Bacik said it was “sensible and practical” for centre-left parties to come together after the election.

The final poll of the campaign released on Wednesday night by the Business Post showed the three big parties bunched together with around 20 per cent support. Sinn Féin, whose support is up by two points since the start of the campaign, is at 20 per cent, as is Fine Gael, whose support drops by two. Fianna Fáil is slightly ahead on 21 per cent.