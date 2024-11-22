IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Warnings issued as Storm Bert set to batter Ireland; the false election promises being made to under-40s

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; councillors from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Greens and Sinn Féin vote to dezone land earmarked for hundreds of new homes

There were hazardous road conditions around Westport, Co Mayo on Thursday after heavy snow. Friday will start cold with a low temperature warning in place until midday. This will be followed by fresh weather warnings from 10pm tonight as Storm Bert hits Ireland, bringing wet and windy weather. Photograph: Conor McKeown
There were hazardous road conditions around Westport, Co Mayo on Thursday after heavy snow. Friday will start cold with a low temperature warning in place until midday. This will be followed by fresh weather warnings from 10pm tonight as Storm Bert hits Ireland, bringing wet and windy weather. Photograph: Conor McKeown
Fri Nov 22 2024 - 08:23

Storm Bert set to batter Ireland as Met Éireann issues warnings

Met Éireann has put a status orange weather warning in place for Saturday for counties Galway, Kerry and Cork as Storm Bert crosses the country.

There is likely to be intense rainfall between midnight and 10am on Saturday, leading to surface flooding and very difficult travelling conditions.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole of Ireland remains valid until midday on Friday and will be followed by a status yellow wind and rain warning from 10pm on Friday to midday on Saturday.

Brian Moran and his son Rian made the most of the heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
Brian Moran and his son Rian made the most of the heavy overnight snow in Westport, Co Mayo. Photograph: Paul Mealey
General Election 2024

Simon Harris says no to a 'four or five' party coalition - and answers your questions

Listen | 34:14

News in Ireland

The Big Read

  • Is the cost-of-living crisis over?: For Ibec’s Danny McCoy, the cost-of-living crisis is not only over, it never actually happened. At least not to the extent that was reported. His problem is not so much with the cost-of-living bit – he acknowledges prices across the board have increased – but with the use of the term “crisis”.

Opinion

Sports

Kerry footballer Kayleigh Cronin says she and her team-mates are eager to add more All-Ireland titles to the one they claimed this year. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Kerry footballer Kayleigh Cronin says she and her team-mates are eager to add more All-Ireland titles to the one they claimed this year. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

World

Radio Review

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters