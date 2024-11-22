Your top stories on Friday: Warnings issued as Storm Bert set to batter Ireland; the false election promises being made to under-40s

Storm Bert set to batter Ireland as Met Éireann issues warnings
Met Éireann has put a status orange weather warning in place for Saturday for counties Galway, Kerry and Cork as Storm Bert crosses the country.
There is likely to be intense rainfall between midnight and 10am on Saturday, leading to surface flooding and very difficult travelling conditions.
A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole of Ireland remains valid until midday on Friday and will be followed by a status yellow wind and rain warning from 10pm on Friday to midday on Saturday.
€7m winning Lotto ticket sold in Galway: The National Lottery has confirmed that Wednesday's Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth €7,028,440 was sold in Co Galway.
Change of use from hotel to hostel for homeless 'requires planning': Changing the use of a hotel into a temporary hostel for homeless accommodation requires planning permission, An Bord Pleanála has ruled
Cost of refurbishing boarded-up Dublin council homes hits €50,000 each: Bringing boarded-up Dublin City Council houses back into use is expected to cost almost €50,000 per house next year, with Government contributing a maximum of just €11,000 each, according to new council budget figures.
Louth councillors vote to dezone residential land earmarked for hundreds of new homes: Councillors from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and Sinn Féin have voted to dezone residential land earmarked for hundreds of new homes near Dundalk.
Is the cost-of-living crisis over?: For Ibec's Danny McCoy, the cost-of-living crisis is not only over, it never actually happened. At least not to the extent that was reported. His problem is not so much with the cost-of-living bit – he acknowledges prices across the board have increased – but with the use of the term "crisis".
Justine McCarthy: Forget politicians' pre-election promises - here's my 10-point manifesto
John McManus: Nothing focuses the mind like the thought of your boss seeing your photo on the Garda website
Kayleigh Cronin: 'I had tears in my eyes, I was like, 'I can't do this no more'': At the end of Kerry's league victory over Galway at Fitzgerald Stadium in March, rather than celebrating, Kayleigh Cronin was so upset with her performance she immediately sought refuge in the dressingroom.
Trump nominates Pam Bondi for US attorney general after Gaetz withdraws: US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday nominated former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi to be attorney general of the United States, moving swiftly to replace former nominee Matt Gaetz after the embattled former congressman withdrew from consideration.
Ray D'Arcy offers an intriguing glimpse into a dirty industry: Ray D'Arcy (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) has hosted his share of forgettable filler down the years, but it's still something of a jolt to hear him talking genuine rubbish.
